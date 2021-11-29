Abu Dhabi: A new COVID-19 drive-through testing facility has opened at the Oxford Medical Centre in Abu Dhabi.
The clinic, located in Al Zaafaranah area, is open every day.
“It is important for every member of the community to do regular PCR tests in order to help continue the fight against COVID-19. It is a personal responsibility of every individual that promotes the health and safety of the loved ones around them,” said Dr. Shamina Hatoon, medical practitioner at Oxford Medical Centre. The centre is part of the NMC Healthcare network in Abu Dhabi city.
NMC Healthcare’s chief executive officer, Michael Davis, along with the group’s president of operations Clancey Po, inaugurated the new drive-thru facility.
NMC Healthcare currently operates five other drive-through testing facilities in the capital city, including at NMC Speciality Hospital Electra Street, Bareen International Hospital MBZ City, NMC Royal Medical Centres at Karama and Shahama, and NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City.
The Oxford Medical Centre testing facility will be open Saturday to Thursday, from 9am to 9.30pm, and from 2pm to 9.30pm on Fridays.