Dr. Shyam Vishwanathan explaining about the traditional curative therapies offered at ‘Vaidyashala’ to Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu after the inauguration. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A registered Ayurveda clinic that will provide alternative and complementary treatment for chronic conditions has opened its doors at the Burjeel Day Surgery Centre in Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island.

Staffed by a ten-member team, including registered Ayurvedic doctors, Vaidhyashala aims to integrate conventional medicine with Ayurvedic sciences that originated in India. The centre was officially inaugurated this week by Kumar Bayyapu, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Shyam Vishwanathan, head of Vaidhyashala, said the Ayurvedic treatments offered will supplement treatment through traditional medicine for complaints like back pain, arthritis, autoimmune conditions like psoriasis, allergies and gynaecological concerns.

“We expect that 50 per cent of our patients will come to us with neuromuscular complaints and another big group of patients will present themselves with allergic conditions such as asthma. Ayurveda, which has been recognised as a curative treatment in the UAE since 2002, is effective at treating a number of such concerns and we are happy to partner with a registered clinic,” he said.

“In fact, awareness about the benefits of Ayurveda is on the rise and we expect to open five more centres affiliated with medical networks in the UAE over the next year,” Dr Vishwanathan added. Fitted with six therapy rooms and a number of consultation chambers, patients will be able to opt for treatment packages with multiple sessions, following consultations with the centre’s doctors.

Immunity enhancement

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for immunity enhancement. Ayurveda [complements] the positive role of traditional medicines and practises in enhancing immunity. India can play a major role in meeting the requirements of world markets through the promotion of Ayurveda and other traditional systems of treatment,” Bayappu said following a tour of the facility.

“No single system of medicine has a complete set of answer [for the health concerns that plague mankind today]. Integrated medicines, which combine traditional medication with alternative treatments like Ayurveda, are the way forward, especially for the treatment of the growing number of chronic illnesses,” he said.