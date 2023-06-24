Dubai: A new 51-bed hospital, the NMC Specialty Hospital, was yesterday inaugurated in Dubai Investments Park (DIP).
Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General, Dubai Health Authority, officially opened the 125,000-square-feet facility, which is an extension of NMC Royal Hospital, commissioned in 2014 with a capacity of 67 beds.
The opening ceremony was attended by Omar Al Mesmar, general manager of DIP; David Hadley, CEO of NMC Healthcare Group, and several doctors and officials from the group.
Al Ketbi toured the hospital, which includes four operation theatres, seven ICU beds, five dialysis rooms and day-care surgery units. He also reviewed the specialised services provided by the hospital in the field of Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, Plastic Surgery, Pulmonology, Urology, Internal Medicine, Nephrology and Critical Care Medicine.
Public-private partnership
Al Ketbi highlighted the importance of partnership between the public and private health sector in Dubai and the need to promote healthcare investment across diversified medical fields to provide patients with access to the highest quality of specialised healthcare.
Al Mesmar said: “At Dubai Investments Park, we have always aimed to provide a nurturing environment that fosters growth, innovation, and wellbeing. The opening of the NMC Royal Hospital, DIP embodies these principles and is a testament to our commitment to facilitate and enhance quality living and healthcare facilities for residents and visitors across DIP and the surrounding areas.”
Hadley said: “Serving communities by delivering quality healthcare outcomes is a major priority for NMC. We dedicate this new facility to deliver quality healthcare for our patients.”
Hadley added that the new hospital will provide more than 250 job opportunities. The CEO said the hospital will particularly serve communities such as Jebel Ali Industrial Area, The Gardens and Discovery Gardens, Expo City, Al Furjan, Remraam, Jumeirah Circle, JTV, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Marina, and Al Barsha.