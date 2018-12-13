“Bringing up children in sterile environments robs them of the opportunity to be exposed to the microbes that are necessary to educate their developing immune system in the crucial first few years of life,” explains Dr Nishi Singh, Consultant Medical Microbiologist-Virologist and former Chair, Health Sciences at the Dubai Higher Colleges of Technology. The thymus, the immune gland that performs this function of training the immune system, produces T-lymphocytes or T cells, a kind of white blood cell that protects the body from threats such as viruses and infections. Genetic mutations can turn some of these T-cells rogue, so that they do not differentiate between invaders and the body’s own cells, and begin attacking healthy tissues. In serious cases, this leads to autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes, arthritis, allergies and more. “If children are not exposed to all kinds of bugs early in life, their immune system development remains incomplete,” Dr Singh explains.