Dubai: Mubadala Health announced the opening of its new state-of-the- art health facility in Dubai.
The facility will provide multidisciplinary medical, paediatric, and surgical specialities that include cardiology, dermatology, neurology, endocrinology, plastic surgery, and orthopaedics. The state-of-the-art facility includes 96 consultation rooms, 4 operating rooms, 2 endoscopy suites, as well as an in-house laboratory, in-house pharmacy, radiology department, dedicated rehabilitation gyms and dedicated procedure rooms, all of which offer a full continuum of care for Dubai’s community as well as residents in the UAE’s northern region. The facility will also offer a one-of-a-kind post-operative lounge where patients will receive comprehensive education from the multidisciplinary team after surgery to optimise the patient’s discharge.
The facility also offers a satellite clinic for Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, which was recently recognised as the UAE’s top hospital in 2022 World’s Best Hospitals Index, and Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, the region’s leading provider of specialised, holistic care for people with diabetes and endocrine disorders.
Clinical experts
Located in Jumeirah 3, the new 125,000-square-foot facility will provide a multidisciplinary model of care that includes a range of medical and clinical specialities for both adults and children, delivered through clinical staff from the Mubadala Health network of specialised hospitals and its global partners.
Mubadala Health’s new Dubai facility will bring together a multitude of clinical experts from its current network of hospitals, offering residents international standards of care locally without having to travel abroad for specialised services. Having multiple specialities under one roof will offer patients the advantage of closely coordinated and seamless care as they navigate through their health care needs.
Network expansion
Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO, Mubadala Health, commented: “At Mubadala Health, we place patients at the heart of every decision that we make. The expansion of our network enables us to bring the highest quality of patient care to a wider community of UAE residents and visitors, giving them access to decades of global health care experience delivered by renowned medical and clinical caregivers.
“Mubadala Health patients can expect to receive premium care and the best patient experience across our entire network of health care providers at every stage of their lives. This is the beginning of Mubadala Health’s upcoming expansion plans, and I am confident that our family of world-class assets are well-positioned to expand their geographical footprint and bring evidence-based care to residents and communities of Dubai and the UAE’s northern region,” he continued.