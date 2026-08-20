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Moderna shares double after experimental mRNA cancer treatment passes key test

Intismeran is designed to be tailored to individual patients based on unique mutations

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WAM
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A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., May 18, 2020.
A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., May 18, 2020.
AP

Moderna shares more than doubled Wednesday after it announced initial results from a study of an experimental cancer treatment that would be the first of its kind if approved by regulators.

Moderna and Merck are developing a treatment using an mRNA-based cancer vaccine called intismeran that is designed to be tailored to individual patients based on unique mutations within their tumors. In current studies, they are pairing it with Keytruda, a immunotherapy drug made by Merck.

The study compared using intismeran and Keytruda together on melanoma patients against using Keytruda alone. The companies said patients who received the combination lived longer without cancer returning or metastasising than patients who got Keytruda alone.

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