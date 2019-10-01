Hafeezullah from Peshawar takes two eggs and a cup of tea as breakfast

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: He lost 43kg in less than 10 months.

He is overjoyed; when he started his weight-loss journey he weighed 127 kg, now he is 84kg. And he’s not done yet - his target is to shed 10kg more in the next three months.

This is the story of Hafeezullah Khattak, a 37-year-old Health and Safety Engineer from Peshawar, Pakistan.

Gulf News spoke to Khattak to find out how he managed to achieve the miraculous task. He says he is proud of his achievement as he is happier, healthier and fitter than ever. He is thankful to his younger brother, Ihteshamul Haq, who motivated him to take the challenge.

Image Credit: Supplied

“My brother saw my ‘miserable’ condition when I went to Pakistan in November last year because I was too heavy even to walk. He convinced me to lose weight and told me that I can do it, and I must do it to live a healthy and happy life. He took me to a doctor who advised me to go on [the] Keto diet. Initially, I was not sure about the results but I [stuck] to the plan and my brother kept me motivated. The results were amazing for I lost nine kg during the first month.”

The keto diet is one that uses macros as the basis for calorific consumption - most of the daily calories consumed come from fat and carbohydrates are restricted to 20 grams or less each day. A moderate amount of animal and plant protein is also consumed by dieters.

Sedentary lifestyle

Khattak came to Dubai in 2014 to work as an HSE advisor.

He was 115kg when he arrived in Dubai and kept gaining weight; he put on 12kg by the end of 2018 due to a sedentary lifestyle and binge eating.

When the 5-foot-seven-inch tall Khattak moved to Abu Dhabi last year, he weighed 127kg.

Image Credit: Supplied

Night shift and sleeping routines

Hafeezullah explained that had been on the night shift, from 6pm to 6am, as an HSE advisor in Dubai.

“I used to eat a lot at 7am and [then go to] sleep. I tried [the] gym but the results were disappointing as I could not lose more than two to three kilogrammes at any time,” he recalls.

“I started feeling miserable as I suffered from high cholesterol and I was so lazy that I even did not like to walk as it was tough for my because of belly bulge.”

“I was surprised when [the doctor] put me on [a] Keto diet. Being from Peshawar, it was tough for person like me who was used to binge eating on [red] meat. But I was determined to lose weight," Khattak added.

His Keto journey

He began his Keto journey diet on December 13, 2018. He said, “I strictly followed the Keto diet plan without any ‘cheat day’. The result was beyond my imagination as I lost 9 kg in the first month and another five kg in the second month. I started feeling better and healthier. The results motivated me and I stayed focused."

“As of October 1, I am 84 kg with no cholesterol and no health issues. I go for five km walk every day and [am] living [a] happier life. But I have no intention to stop here as I want to shed 10kg more in the next three months. I want to settle at 74kg.”

What does he eat

On a typical day for Hafeezullah, his food is 75 per cent fats, 25 per cent protein and 5 per cent carbohydrates

Here’s a look at his menu:

Breakfast at 7am

Two boiled eggs and a cup of tea without sugar

No Lunch

Dinner 6pm:

A variety of vegetables, nuts and fats

Avocado, berries, almonds and walnuts

He cooks his dinner in butter. He uses olive oil or coconut oil and cheese

He eats celery, spinach, cauliflower , cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, mushroom, egg plants, okra, two small pieces of grilled chicken.

He also drinks at least two litres of water every day