Where there is one for everyone. Covid-19 has brought to the limelight the importance of having a strong and healthy body. Never before has healthcare been so challenged and this has made most of us, if not all; highly aware of available technologies and tools that can be very resourceful in monitoring our personal health and wellbeing.
Trister has made its investments to support the growing demand and nature of making chronic healthcare monitoring not just highly accurate, but easy in use and supported by AI Technologies that are updated regularly to be in line with clinical parity and adhering to global regulatory requirements.
Look out for the Trister Digital Blood Pressure Monitor with AFIB detection function that comes with dual display. One that shows the blood pressure measurement and result while the other display reads the cardiac output through a series of waves and peak detection using the PPG sensors on which the right hand index finger is placed. At end of a 30 second wave measurement, the display will show the wave form and indicate “OK” or “AFIB”. Detecting AFIB frequently could play a very helpful role with people to take medical consultations and early intervention for a heart healthy life
We invite Health Care Professionals, Business Partners and Consumers to experience Trister devices at the Arab Health 2023 30th Jan – 2nd Feb at the world trade center exhibitions Stand C.C 155 on Concourse 2. There is always a dedicated person to serve your needs.
For more information and queries write to support@trister.com and visit www.trister.com