Abu Dhabi: A bakery in the Tourist Club area has been temporary closed for failing to maintain a high standard of hygiene at the establishment.
The Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority (ADFCA) issued the decision on Wednesday to shut down Lebanon Flower Bakery, which holds the commercial license No. CN-1043334-1, for putting the public’s health and safety at risk.
During inspection, the bakery’s food preparation area was contaminated with insects.
Thamer Al Qasimi, director of Communications and Community Services Department at Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority (ADFCA), said the bakery had repeatedly carried out the health violations despite receiving previous warnings and notices from inspectors.
Al Qasimi confirmed that the administrative closure order of the food establishment until the offences are rectified, and that all health rules are followed.
“The decision for the administrative closure was made after our inspectors visited the premises and issued warnings, first in May and the second time in October,” he said, pointing out that the spread of insects in the areas of food preparation was a persistent offence.
Al Qasimi stressed that the order to temporarily shut down the food establishment comes within the framework of the ADFCA’s efforts to strengthen food safety in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
He further pointed out that all establishments are subject to routine inspections to ensure their compliance with all food safety requirements.
How to report a complaint
Residents in Abu Dhabi can report food safety violations by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on the toll free number 800 555.
Dubai residents can notify the municipality of any health code violations in food establishments by contacting Dubai Municipality’s hotline 800 900, or by email at complains@dm.gov.ae.