Preterm babies are those born before 37 weeks and they normally weigh less than 2.5kg. Preterm deliveries can occur as early as 22 weeks gestation. Many need complex and multidisciplinary approach and management until discharged safely. They require essential care to be nursed back to health, including protection from infections, ensuring that they are kept warm, ensuring skin-to-skin contact with the mother and that they are receiving sufficient nutrition, especially breast milk.