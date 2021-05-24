Dubai: The UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai), touted as the largest international dental conference and exhibition in the world, will hold its 25th edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from June 29 to July 1.
Organisers said the in-person silver jubilee edition of AEEDC Dubai is “set to welcome more than 55,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries. The event will also feature 173 scientific sessions, six workshops, and over 160 poster presentations on the latest trends in the field of dentistry.”
The scientific sessions will address key topics such as aesthetics, anaesthesia, dental emergency, dental ergonomics, dental ethics, dental hygiene, dental laboratory technology, dental practice growth (management and marketing), endodontics, four/six handed dentistry, hypnodontics, infection control, laser dentistry, microscopic dentistry, oral implantology, oral and medical photography, oral pathology and oral medicine, paediatric dentistry, periodontology, prosthodontics, restorative dentistry, robotic in dentistry, dental and oral radiology, digital dentistry, and more.
AEEDC Dubai also has the support of Dubai Health Authority, Global Scientific Dental Alliance, Arab Dental Federation, Executive Board of the Health Ministers Council for Gulf Cooperation Council States, Gulf Health Council, GCC Oral Health Committee, Riyadh Elm University, Arab Academy for Continuing Dental Education, Saudi Orthodontic Society, Saudi Dental Society, Saudi Prosthodontic Society, International Association of Dental Research (IADR), Greater New York Dental Meeting, Manitoba Dental Association, and is a partner event of the FDI World Dental Federation.
Visitors can also explore over 4,000 international brands from 3,000 companies that will showcase their latest innovations in a space of over 37,300 sqm, covering seven halls in DWTC. The exhibition will also feature 18 country pavilions, the largest being the USA, Italy, Germany and South Korea pavilions, where top companies will present their most advanced services and products.
Breakthroughs in dental medicine
“The 25th edition of AEEDC Dubai is considered a special edition of the event against the backdrop of the growing role of the medical field in the development and welfare of nations and societies. A total of 75 professors, doctors, surgeons, lecturers and field professionals will come together this year to present their latest studies, discuss cases, review solutions to issues, and conduct in-depth discussions on ways to promote oral and dental health.”
“Since its inception in 1996, AEEDC Dubai has steadily grown in tandem with Dubai’s rise as a leading health care destination and a pivotal regional and global scientific hub. The holding of the event this year reflects the gathering pace of recovery in Dubai’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) sector and its broader economy,” organisers added.