Your donation saves lives: Jovita Desouza's legacy

Her family’s decision to donate through Hayat extends her legacy of compassion and giving
Dubai: The generosity that defined Jovita Dsouza’s life continues to live on through the three people whose lives were saved by her organ donation.
A valued member of the Al Jalila Foundation team, Jovita dedicated her work to advancing the organisation’s humanitarian mission and helping transform lives through giving. Her legacy took on an even deeper meaning after her life was cut short at the age of 29 following a severe brain haemorrhage.
Despite extensive medical efforts, Jovita was declared brain-dead. In a profound expression of the values she had embraced throughout her life, her family chose to donate her organs through Hayat, the UAE’s national organ donation and transplantation programme.
The decision gave three people a new chance at life and allowed Jovita’s spirit of compassion and giving to continue through others.
On World Organ Donation Day, Al Jalila Foundation is sharing Jovita’s story as an example of how one act of generosity can leave a lasting impact far beyond a person’s lifetime.
A legacy of giving
Dr Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Jovita Dsouza’s story embodies the highest values of giving and affirms that a person’s true legacy is measured by the impact they leave on the lives of others. Jovita dedicated part of her life to advancing Al Jalila Foundation’s mission, and that spirit of giving continued even after her passing, thanks to her family’s noble decision, which helped save the lives of three people.”
Jovita’s family said her generous nature and kindness gave them strength during an immensely difficult time and inspired them to make the decision to donate her organs.
Giving nature
“Jovita’s giving nature and the kindness she was known for gave us strength during this difficult time and inspired our decision to donate her organs, giving others a new chance at life. We thank her colleagues at Al Jalila Foundation, who surrounded us with love and support that reflected the lasting impact she had on everyone who knew her,” they said.
They added that Jovita firmly believed in helping others and reflected those values through both her personal life and her work with Al Jalila Foundation.
“Jovita believed deeply in the importance of helping others, values she embodied through her work at Al Jalila Foundation and her contribution to its humanitarian mission. She was kind and loving to everyone and always put others first. Her smile was a source of joy for our family,” they said.
Through her family’s decision, Jovita’s commitment to giving has become a legacy that extends beyond her own life – offering hope to three others and demonstrating the profound difference organ donation can make.