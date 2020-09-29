Amina Hospital provides a full range of treatment options for patients with heart issues

On the occasion of World Heart Day, the cardiac team at Amina Hospital wishes everyone a heart-healthy life and urges people to embrace good habits to beat cardiac ailments.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the number one cause of death in the world, and in unprecedented times during the Covid-19 pandemic, cardiovascular patients are faced with a double-edged threat. Not only are they at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms of Covid-19, they may also be hesitant to seek ongoing care for their heart.

“Amina Hospital’s cardiology department offers all kinds of support for cardiac patients, with a safe and infection-free hospital environment for patient visits,” says Mohamed Ali Al Omari, Chief Operating Officer Northern Emirates, Amina Hospital. “It also offers online consultation services, providing patient convenience, access, and continuity of care during Covid-19 disruptions.”

Amina Hospital’s cardiology department features a whole spectrum of diagnostic and treatment modalities for all cardiac diseases such as ischemic heart disease, valvular dysfunction, arrhythmic heart disease and even very advanced stages of heart failure, says Dr Mahmoud Farouk, Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Amina Hospital.

“The cardiology department is well-equipped with the latest technological innovations for both non-invasive and invasive treatment. From the newest version of echo machines in the non-invasive lab to the brand new cath tech — backed by the most recent software — for invasive treatment, the hospital can conduct safe and precise diagnostic and surgical procedures."

On World Heart Day, Amina Hospital is urging residents of the Northern Emirates to get care when they need it and avail its state-of-the-art cardiac services, knowing that they are in safe hands.

Hallmarks of Amina Hospital’s cath lab

Amina provides a state-of-the-art facility in terms of infrastructure, types of equipment and approaches to treatment.

It has a 24/7 cardiac emergency care and cardiac intensive care unit to serve patients when time matters most.

Cardiology department is led by a team of world-class experts.

The cath lab boasts digital and visual supremacy in terms of intelligent flat screens and analytical tools.

It offers fast recovery time, and a low risk of complications.