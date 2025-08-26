Imperial College London Diabetes Centre expands to include endocrine care in rebranding

The move reflects the centre’s broadened scope
Abu Dhabi: Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, part of the M42 group, has announced a new chapter in its journey by officially rebranding as Imperial College London Diabetes & Endocrine Centre (ICLDEC). The move reflects the centre’s broadened scope, which now includes a full spectrum of endocrine care alongside its long-standing expertise in diabetes management.
Since its establishment in 2006, the centre has been recognised as a leader in diabetes treatment across the UAE. Now, as part of its natural evolution, ICLDEC is expanding its services to cover a wide range of endocrine disorders such as hormonal conditions, metabolism, growth, and fertility.
The rebrand highlights ICLDEC’s growing role as the largest specialised provider in the region, with over 50 UK- and US-certified endocrinologists offering care across four locations in the UAE. The centre’s services extend beyond diabetes to provide tailored treatment and long-term support for individuals with a variety of endocrine health needs.
Dr. Ali Anees, Chief Operating Officer of M42’s Global Patient Care Platform in the UAE and Bahrain, said the change better represents the work already being carried out. “Endocrinology has always been part of our services. By placing it at the heart of our name, we reaffirm our leadership in both diabetes and endocrine care. This is about recognising the full scale of what we provide, while also preparing for the future,” he said.
The centre will also showcase its leadership in the field during the upcoming Diabetes & Endocrine Conference in November, underlining its commitment to advancing knowledge and clinical practice in the region.
Endocrinology plays a vital role in human health, affecting development, fertility, and metabolism. With the rising demand for care in these areas, ICLDEC is strengthening its services through personalised and preventive care. This includes support for patients before and after bariatric surgery, individualised treatment plans, and access to advanced medication.
The UAE’s recent approval of GLP-1 weight-loss medications has further positioned ICLDEC at the forefront of integrated obesity and endocrine care, providing patients with access to new solutions within a supervised and holistic framework.
Dr. Mai Al Jaber, CEO of ICLDEC and M42’s Outpatient Care, said the rebrand reflects the centre’s broader vision. “This is not just a new name, it is about our commitment to innovation and patient-centred care. By expanding our scope, we ensure we remain a trusted partner in lifelong health, not only in the UAE but across the wider region,” she said.
Operating across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the centre now serves as a comprehensive hub for diabetes and endocrine care. The rebrand underlines ICLDEC’s role within the GCC as a provider of world-class, accessible, and patient-focused services that evolve in line with community needs.
The change also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a destination for advanced healthcare, built on expertise, innovation, and a focus on patient well-being.
