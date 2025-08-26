Imperial College London Diabetes Centre expands to include endocrine care in rebranding

Dr. Ali Anees, Chief Operating Officer of M42’s Global Patient Care Platform in the UAE and Bahrain, said the change better represents the work already being carried out. “Endocrinology has always been part of our services. By placing it at the heart of our name, we reaffirm our leadership in both diabetes and endocrine care. This is about recognising the full scale of what we provide, while also preparing for the future,” he said.