Szandra Akkach, Marketing Director, HealthBayPolyclinic, talks about the brand’s key strengths and on fostering innovation

When was HealthBayPolyclinic founded and what are the generic services provided?

HealthBay Polyclinic was founded in the year 2009. We provide a variety of services including family care (including GP services, family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics), breast care (including mammograms and biopsies), dental care and holistic care (including aviation and aerospace medicine, psychology and psychiatry). We also provide women’s care (including gynaecology, midwifery and physiotherapy), cancer care, day care surgery (including gastroenterology, general surgery and vascular surgery), diagnostic care and specialised care (including cardiology, endocrinology, E.N.T., dermatology, nutrition, ophthalmology, orthopedics, physiotherapy, podiatry, plastic surgery, rheumatology and urology), among other services.

How many branches exist and do all centers provide the same services?

The HealthBay Polyclinic has several branches, located in Motor City and across Al Wasl Road in two main locations, including the branches located between Al Manara and Al Thanya road, our latest state-of-the-art six-villa addition, Verve villas, as well as a specialised holistic centre and dental centre. Some branches such as the holistic and dental centres offer specialised care. However, general services such as family medicine, paediatrics, internal medicine, and OBGYN, are available across all locations.

What has HealthBay done in the area of prevention of asthma and allergies in general?

This is a broad question because asthma is triggered by multiple factors, some of which cannot be controlled, such as air conditioning and sand outdoors. From our side we can control factors such as providing clean air in our clinic environment and regularly cleaning our air conditioning systems, and of course providing our patients with the right advice with regards to what to do and what to avoid.

What has been your biggest achievement at HealthBay?

As the marketing director, I am proud about emphasising across our various channels our state-of-the-art facilities, which really set us apart from other clinics. We provide certain services that are actually not carried out in the right way in other centres around Dubai, such as our breast-care unit. We are proud to have the best breast-care centre in Dubai and the most amazing team for breast care including diagnostic surgeons and diagnostic breast specialists. We complete clinical check-ups, digital mammograms, 2D ultra-sound and 3D ultra-sound which is something new, MRI, CT scans, tomography and breast biopsies if required.

Are there any expansion plans?

Yes, definitely. Stay tuned to see what we have planned for after the summer holidays.

What is your take on innovation in healthcare?

Innovation in healthcare is a never ending process. In order to reduce the nation’s healthcare burden, the main thing clients need to focus on is prevention. We highly focus on preventing issues before they happen, and offer comprehensive medical check-ups and have ample preventative measures in place. Prevention is much better than treatment.

In conversation with Dr Rita Kovesdi, Consultant Paediatrician, HealthBay Polyclinic

Heat and dust are major concerns for asthma patients in the UAE. How can the condition be managed here?

Drink enough fluids, don’t get dehydrated, regularly clean the air-conditioners at home and leave them switched on even when traveling to avoid dampness in the air. Also take medication regularly.

Which are the most prevalent allergies referred to at HealthBay?

Food allergies are common as are cases of eczema and asthma. The most common cause of asthma is dust mites, microscopic creatures residing in air conditioners, moist places, beds, pillows, mattresses and linen.

What are the trends in allergy management, and how accessible are they for patients at HealthBay?

It depends on individual cases and the severity. We control food allergies and asthma with nebulisers and inhalers and of course if a patient with an asthma attack comes to the clinic we are able to provide on-the-spot treatment. There are certain medications we can administer for food allergy cases, depending on the severity.

What are the most prevalent forms of food allergies among children in the UAE and how can they be best managed?

Children in the region often suffer from an allergy to nuts. This could cause the most severe reaction for which an epipen is required, which most patients already have at home or at school and we ask them to always keep it with them.

New studies show that if there is for example a known peanut allergy in the family then for babies we start introducing peanuts (of course in a softened cream form) between 4-6 months of age which shows a huge reduction in the peanut allergy developing in later life.

We also encourage nurseries and schools to follow a no nuts policy. We also often diagnose cows’ milk protein allergy, caused by consuming formula milk or through dairy products eaten by the breastfeeding mother. Its symptoms include babies not putting on weight well or having blood in their stool. In such cases we prescribe special formula milk as treatment, and we always encourage breastfeeding, which can sometimes be so severe that we may have to ask the mother to stop consuming dairy products completely.