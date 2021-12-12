(Left to Right) Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, Naseera Azad, wife of Dr Azad Moopen, Dr Azad Moopen , Founder Chairman & MD , Aster DM Healthcare, Jamal Majed Khalfan Bin Theniyah, Chairman of Emaar, Shamsusdheen Bin Mohideen- Chairman at Regency Group & Director, Aster DM Heathcare and TJ Wilson , Executive Director & Group Head - Governance and Corporate Affairs , Aster DM Healthcare, as Aster DM Healthcare celebrates its 35th Foundation Day in Dubai on Saturday. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: From a humble beginning of one clinic with one doctor at Al Rafa, Dubai, started on December 11, 1987, the Aster DM health care group has grown to 455 facilities in 35 years, to become the largest healthcare provider in GCC countries and India. As the group commemorated its 35th foundation day last evening, it launched a new campaign, “Care is just an Aster away’ and unveiled its new corporate logo on the Burj Khalifa.

Addressing a select gathering, Dr Azad Moopen, founder, chairman and managing director of Aster DM HealthCare, said his group was committed to providing affordable healthcare to all. “Today, we have a presence of 27 hospitals, 126 clinics and 302 pharmacies spread across seven countries. We serve over 20 million patients in these countries. In India, we have rolled out 77 Aster pharmacies, nine Aster labs, clinics and home care facilities. We want to go a step ahead and bring health care home to each and every individual.”

Aster launched its "Care is just an Aster away’ initiative and unveiled its new corporate logo on the Burj Khalifa on Saturday evening. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Telemedicine platform

Speaking to Gulf News about the new initiative, Dr Moopen said, “We are turning our attention to digitalising health care. Our telemedicine platform will beam into the homes of patients, where they can avail consultation at home, have their medicine delivered by our pharmacy and get health care without having to leave their home. We are also committed to providing health care for all income groups. No one will be denied health care because of non-affordability. For the underprivileged, we are rolling out mobile medical vans and our Aster volunteers’ programme will provide free of cost care to those who are unable to pay. We want health care to be accessible to all.”

UAE an oasis of peace and prosperity

On Saturday, Aster rolled out three mobile medical vans providing primary health care in Somali Land, Iraq and Telangana district of India. This brings the total mobile medical vans at Aster Volunteers to 19. Throughout the year, many more such mobile medical vans will be introduced in the UAE and other GCC countries.

People of determination

he group is also committed to inclusion of people of determination into the main stream and in one year will be employing 150 people of determination at their health care facilities.