“There is no science behind prevention so if you exclude gluten that you have lower odds of getting coeliac disease for example. It doesn’t work like that. Veganism is a choice that has a lot of ethics in it and you need to be careful that you get the micronutrients that you might not get from the diet. One needs to appreciate all the nutrients present in milk, eggs and make sure one really does not miss anything like vitamin B12 that is in meat and try and get it from other sources,” he added.