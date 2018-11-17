Dr Sridhar Kalyanasundaram, Consultant Neonatologist, Head of Department, Zulekha Hospital, Dubai, says, “We are born with no bacteria in our body; however, this changes within the first few hours to days when our body starts getting colonised with a plethora of bacteria, many of which set up a long-term symbiotic relationship with us. We have more bacteria than the number of cells in our body, and ranges up to 1,014 organisms in our gut. We also have resident flora on our skin, mouth, airways, etc. This is our microbiota, and this changes depending on various factors such as (in babies) the mode of delivery and breast feeding (vaginal delivery and breast feeding give us healthy flora compared to formula feeding and delivery by LSCS (Lower Section Caesarean Section), genetics, the environment we live in, antibiotic use, etc.