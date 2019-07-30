Our main source of blue light is the sun, and we are most exposed to it when we are outdoors during the daylight hours Image Credit: Supplied

Blue light is everywhere. While man-made sources of blue light are fluorescent and LED lighting, flat-screen televisions and the display screens of computers, electronic notebooks, smartphones and other digital devices, our main source of blue light is the sun, and we are most exposed to it when we are outdoors during the daylight hours.

This is when the most damage occurs. Children are also vulnerable to blue light since they spend a significant amount of time outdoors, whether at school or in the playground.

Here are the top reasons why we need blue light lenses or glasses:

Natural blockers are ineffective

While the cornea and lens of the eye are effective at blocking UV rays from reaching our light-sensitive retinas, almost all visible blue light passes through these barriers, damaging the delicate retina.

Increased risk of macular degeneration

As blue light may reach and contribute to the damage of the light-sensitive cells in the retina, excessive exposure to blue light may contribute to permanent vision loss.

Blue light contributes to digital eye strain Most people spend at least 12 hours a day in front of a screen, while it takes as little as two hours to cause digital eye strain. Dry eyes, eye strain, headaches and tired eyes are all common results of staring at screens for too long. Blue light exposure from computers and other digital devices can be reduced with special computer glasses.

How do I choose the right blue light lenses?

For indoor usage We can’t seem to escape blue light even if we’re indoors with all the windows shut, as chances are that we’re sitting in front of a computer, TV, or using our smartphones. For those who spend the majority of their time indoors, computer glasses such as Eyezen can protect their eyes from the extended exposure to blue light and help relax their vision, reducing digital eye strain.

For the outdoors Ultimately though, we need to go back to the fact that the blue light generated by the sun is by far the strongest and this is most likely to do us harm. So simply protecting our eyes against man-made sources isn’t enough.

For protection, it is necessary to use lens coatings to filter out the harmful blue light. This will ensure constant protection for our eyes without affecting your vision at all.

Clear protective lens coatings such as Crizal are perfect for indoor and outdoor use, making it a convenient solution from harmful blue light.