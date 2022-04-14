Dubai: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced the second edition of the Emirati Book Fair (EBF), slated to run from April 20 – 24 at the SBA headquarters in Sharjah. Being organised in collaboration with the Emirates Writers’ Union, the event will offer a public platform to ten Emirati publishing houses, allowing them to showcase thousands of works by local authors.
Promoting local talent
The event will be open to public from April 21, and will have panel discussion and poetry evening hosted by renowned Emirati authors and intellectuals.
The Emirati Book Fair will provide a platform for publishers, authors and intellectuals to network, highlights new titles by emerging writers, sheds light on the creative journeys of the UAE’s literary talents and covers various cultural topics, in addition to spotlighting UAE’s thriving cultural scene. The book fair promotes local content of every genre, including academic books, novels, historical titles and children’s literature.
Nurturing Emirati authors
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said that the event, the brain child of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, was aimed at supporting and aimed at encouraging the Emirati publishing industry. He added that Dr Al Qasimi held works of every Emirati author in high esteem, and the fair aimed at nurturing this book fair into the biggest platform for Emirati publishers and writers in the UAE.
Al Ameri added: “EBF attests to the growth of the Emirati publishing sector, and presents a unique opportunity for readers to explore Emirati publishers’ latest offerings. Therefore, SBA is intent on establishing the book fair as a regular feature on Sharjah’s annual cultural calendar that bolsters the emirate’s status as a globally recognised literary and publishing hub.”
Sultan Al Amimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Writers Union, said: “EBF reflects the country’s vision to commend and celebrate its exceptional authors and other intellectuals and to invest in knowledge-based communities. It is but natural that Sharjah should host such an event, as the emirate has assumed a crucial responsibility to represent and promote Emirati literature and culture.”