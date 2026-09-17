Dubai’s longevity medicine model prepares for global expansion

New international clinic planned for 2027 as demand grows for personalised preventive care
Dubai: Dubai-based longevity medicine group Longevium is expanding internationally, with plans to open its first overseas clinic in 2027 as interest grows in personalised approaches to preventive healthcare.
The planned 730-square-metre outpatient facility will be developed in Bali in partnership with Nuanu founder Sergey Solonin and will cater to international patients travelling for medical programmes as well as residents seeking ongoing care.
The expansion marks a move beyond Longevium’s existing Dubai operations towards an international model in which patients can begin their care in one location and continue treatment elsewhere.
Longevium said patients will be able to start programmes in Dubai and continue their care overseas, or begin treatment abroad and return to Dubai for follow-up. Its digital platform is designed to allow physicians to access patients’ medical histories and health data across locations.
The group currently operates three clinics in Dubai and says they have served more than 30,000 patients. It is also planning a clinic in Abu Dhabi and a research laboratory at Dubai Science Park.
Founded by physician Dr Ksenia Butova, Longevium focuses on longevity and preventive medicine, combining medical consultations with diagnostic testing and digital tools intended to help doctors track patients’ health over time.
“Most of what is sold as longevity is a menu of tests. Longevium stands for frontier medicine,” Butova said.
The planned overseas clinic is expected to provide diagnostic assessments, digital health modelling, robotic blood collection, hyperbaric oxygen treatment and personalised recovery programmes. The introduction of regenerative therapies and other emerging treatments will depend on local regulatory approvals, the company said.
Longevium’s digital platform, developed by co-founder Sergey Shayakhmetov, is intended to consolidate patients’ medical histories and health data and provide physicians with information to support ongoing treatment decisions.
“Longevity medicine is only as good as its data,” Shayakhmetov said.
“Our platform holds a patient’s whole medical history, protects the data with the same rigour as the medicine itself, and tells the physician what matters now.”
The expansion comes as healthcare providers increasingly combine medical services with the growing wellness and medical-tourism sectors. Longevium’s outpatient model is designed to allow patients to undergo programmes without hospital admission or a residential stay.
The facility is scheduled to open in 2027, subject to regulatory requirements. The project represents the next stage of Longevium’s expansion from a Dubai-based clinic network into an international healthcare operation.