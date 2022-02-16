The donation, to be made over the next five years, will support the foundation’s ‘A’awen’ diabetes treatment programme. The pledged amount is being raised by Landmark Group as part of its flagship social initiative ‘Beat Diabetes’.

A’awen (‘support’ in Arabic) seeks to provide financial assistance to UAE citizens and residents who suffer from life-threatening illnesses and cannot afford access to quality healthcare. The programme supports patients by alleviating a significant portion of the financial burden on them.

As part of its ‘Beat Diabetes’ initiative, Landmark Group will be raising funds across its network of brand outlets in the UAE for Al Jalila Foundation’s diabetes research and treatment programmes. Going one step further for the cause, the Group matches the donations raised in stores dirham-for-dirham, to double the amount collected, and will continue to do so in the future.

How the funds will help?

Funds raised by Landmark Group will support diabetic patients who are eligible for financial support following a review by Al Jalila Foundation’s A’awen committee that comprises subject matter experts and physicians. Al Jalila Foundation addresses patients’ needs by working with its healthcare partners on treatment plans and will provide a report on the progress of the fundraising initiative and its impact.

Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman and CEO of the Landmark Group, said: “We are committed to continue the fight against diabetes for more than a decade in the UAE, with a long-standing vision to create awareness related to this crippling, but preventable disease. Diabetes is a major cause of some of the world’s most debilitating health conditions and many patients facing financial hardships are unable to get the treatment they need. Our five-year pledge to the Al Jalila Foundation’s A’awen treatment programme is a vital step towards ensuring easier access to life-saving medical for those who need it.”

1.5 million deaths

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Through our partnership with Landmark Group, we have been able to make meaningful progress in diabetes research to improve patient treatment. According to the World Health Organisation [WHO], at least 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, and 1.5 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes each year. This calls for urgent action and collaboration. Investing in research will help us uncover relevant and innovative solutions to one of today’s most pressing healthcare challenges and we thank Landmark Group for its unwavering support and contribution to diabetes research, prevention and treatment.”

'Beat Diabetes'