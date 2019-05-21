Dubai: The municipality in Dubai has rubbished claims on social media about dairy cattle injected with milk inducing hormones.
On its social media accounts, Dubai Municipality responded to the allegations made against Saudi-based companies Al Marai, Nadec and Al Safi who were using synthetic growth hormones to boost their cattle’s production of milk.
“This rumor is not based on any scientific references or official statements from accredited governmental entities,” said the municipality, pointing out that all milk products from Saudi Arabia adhere to the UAE’s technical regulations and GCC Standardisation Organisation.
The civic body further stressed that regulatory authorities in the UAE supervise all shipments of imported food, and carry out inspections to ensure their safety and validity for consumption.
Verify rumours
Residents can confirm the validity of rumours by either contacting the call centre’s toll-free hotline number 800900 or through the WhatsApp number +971 50 1077799.