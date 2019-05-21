Rumours on social media claimed that cattle were injected with milk-inducing hormones

Dubai Municipality has denied rumours that Saudi-produced milk was made from injected cows. Image Credit: Pixabay

Also in this package Oreo sold in UAE is halal, distributor says

Dubai: The municipality in Dubai has rubbished claims on social media about dairy cattle injected with milk inducing hormones.

On its social media accounts, Dubai Municipality responded to the allegations made against Saudi-based companies Al Marai, Nadec and Al Safi who were using synthetic growth hormones to boost their cattle’s production of milk.

Read more Dubai denies latest food rumour of harmful tuna

“This rumor is not based on any scientific references or official statements from accredited governmental entities,” said the municipality, pointing out that all milk products from Saudi Arabia adhere to the UAE’s technical regulations and GCC Standardisation Organisation.

The civic body further stressed that regulatory authorities in the UAE supervise all shipments of imported food, and carry out inspections to ensure their safety and validity for consumption.

Verify rumours