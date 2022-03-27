Dubai: Dubai Police treated 10 scuba divers suffering from decompression sickness known as ‘the bends’ by placing divers inside a decompression chamber located at Dubai Police Health Centre.
Major Ismail Hasan Mahmoud, Director of Oxygenating Treatment at the General Department of Transport and Rescue, said the Dubai Police decompression chamber has helped treat amateur divers who fell ill after not decompressing properly from deep ocean diving.
“We’ve treated divers and helped them walk again after being paralysed. This is usually due to not following safety procedures after spending many hours underwater or rising quickly from underwater,” he added.
Maj Mahmoud said a 35-year-old Emirati patient suffered from decompression sickness due to diving four consecutive times without considering diving depths and timings.
“Nitrogen concentration in the man’s tissues were very high. As a result, the man experienced severe weakness in feet, lower back pain, imbalanced walking, severe pain in the left shoulder with severe numbness in the lower limbs, and severe abdominal pain and difficulty urinating.”
Maj Mahmoud said Dubai Police helped the man recover with the help of a few sessions at the decompression chamber.
Decompression sickness describes a condition arising from dissolved gases coming out of solution into bubbles inside the body on depressurisation.
Dubai Police urge divers to call 999 in cases of emergency or call 04 416 6666 during business hours should they require the services of the decompression chamber.