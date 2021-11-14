The Ahmed Kazim building (formerly called building No.33) in Dubai Healthcare City Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) has paid tribute to Dr Ahmed Kazim, the first Emirati doctor, naming a key building after him.

Dr Kazim passed away recently at the age of 89.

He was recognised in 2014 by the UAE Pioneers Award as the first Emirati doctor. The award is given to UAE pioneers in diverse fields in honour of their service to the nation and for being the first in their respective fields.

Dr Kazim graduated from medical school in 1950 and started his career in 1955. He went on to devote his life to the care of patients in the UAE and beyond for more than 60 years.

In honour of Dr Kazim, DHCC has renamed one of the key buildings in its community, building No. 33, after him.

The tribute comes as part of the DHCC’s approach of recognising prominent names throughout the region’s medical history, including physicians and scientists. For example, DHCC’s Ibn Sina Medical Complex (Building 27) is named after Ibn Sina, regarded as one of the most significant physicians, astronomers and writers of the Islamic Golden Age.

Inspirational figure

Jamal Abdulsalam, CEO, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, the regulator of Dubai Healthcare City free zone, said: “Dr Ahmed Kazim was a truly inspirational figure, both as person and as a medical professional. Without the dedicated service of selfless individuals such as Dr Kazim we wouldn’t be where we are today as a regional destination for healthcare excellence.”

He added: “Renaming one of the buildings in our community after Dr Kazim will insure his legacy lives among all of us, from our business partners and stakeholders to patients and visitors. This initiative acknowledges Dr Kazim’s great work, immortalises his name among the most influential figures of the region’s medical history.”

‘An honour to my father’

Houria Kazim, daughter of the late Dr Kazim and the first female Emirati surgeon, said: “My father loved being a surgeon. His life’s work was about improving the lives of others and in doing so, has left a giant footprint for all of us to walk in. Adding his name to a building in DHCC, among the names of some of the most important figures in the history of Medicine, is an honour and tribute to my father’s service and leadership in the UAE.”