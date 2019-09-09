The doctor at the centre of this controversy, M.L.H, describes herself as a general physician. She is a proprietor of a cosmetic surgery clinic in Dubai and has a diverse list of activities associated with her, including as a United Nations Ambassador for stem cells research in the UAE, the first Arab-American to participate in the Texas beauty pageant 2018 and a popular personality in leading social and professional circles of the country. But when she made public her medical degree from the Central American Health Institute in Belize, it triggered a fierce debate on social media with the Arab twiterrati questioning the authenticity of her medical degrees. Some academicians pointed out that the university was not on the list of recognised institutes on the Ministry of Higher Education.