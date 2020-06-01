The new isolation facility Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced the opening of a new 25-bed medical isolation facility for positive and suspected COVID-19 cases as a precautionary and proactive measure to tackle the virus.

The 1500-metre isolation facility is housed in a separate building in an area close to Rashid Hospital and is equipped to the highest international standards. The 25 rooms include ICU rooms, medical isolation rooms, treatment rooms, clinics and examination rooms.

While touring the new facility, Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of DHA, said the new medical isolation ward was established as a proactive measure to strengthen the DHA’s efforts in fighting COVID-19 and contributing to the early detection and treatment of patients who have the virus, facilitating speedy recovery.