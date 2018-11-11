To establish the difference between sleepiness and fatigue, Dubai Health Authority’s Sleep Clinic performs a Multiple Sleep Latency Test, a daytime test. The team ask patients to take a nap in four or five trials that are, for example, for 20 minutes two hours apart. They assess how quickly patients fall asleep. If they fall asleep in less than eight minutes, it means the patient is sleepy. In cases like this, they are usually prescribed medication to stimulate the brain cells, allowing them to be alert enough for the sleepiness to disappear. “We prescribe modafinil, which is a medication that replaces internal hormones in our brain cells, called hypocretin, which keeps you awake,” says Dr Hariri.