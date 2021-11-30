Necip Camcigil

I’ve been in the UAE since I was 12 years old. If the UAE can achieve what it has in 50 years, there is so much potential for the UAE to grow in the next 50 years. The UAE is safe and secure for all of us. Moreover, it is a very chilled-out place to stay. The multi-cultural aspect of the nation makes it a tolerant country. I am so happy to live here. My best times were spent at the Hilton Beach Club (now the Four Seasons in Jumeirah) where as a child, I was lucky enough to meet superstars such as Alessandro Del Piero. Another great memory for me is when I had lunch at the Madinat Jumeirah, at The Noodle House. Sitting next to me was the Dubai Ruler. It was a surreal moment.