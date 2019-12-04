DHA DG inaugurates two hospital departments in India courtesy dha Image Credit:

Dubai: A sophisticated multi-organ transplant centre was inaugurated by Humaid Al Qatami, chairman and director general of Dubai Health Authority (DHA) at a hospital in the Indian city of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

A high level DHA delegation currently on a tour of major hospitals in Kerala, Bangalore and Mumbai to explore opportunities for collaboration in various fields of healthcare stopped at the SSNMC Hospital where the organ transplant centre is located.

The delegation was received by Dr B R Shetty, Chairman, BRS Ventures, Binay Shetty, Vice Chairman and Group CEO, BRS Ventures and Col. Hemraj Singh Parmar, Group CEO, BR Life at the BR Life SSNMC Superspecialty Hospital premises at Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru.

Al Qutami inaugurated the two latest superspecialty departments of Multiorgan Transplant Sciences and Andrology cum Reproductive Sciences at the hospital during his visit.

The delegation was provided an overview of the super speciality services in the hospital, including Cardiac Sciences, Neuro Sciences, Ortho Sciences, GI Sciences and Oncosciences.

Al Qutami said, “We are keen to foster and promote collaborations with leading institutions in the world in the health sector with an aim to provide high-quality care to our patients and visitors. Through our collaborations we will forge new partnerships and share experiences and expertise with the aim to further enhance the health sector in Dubai and provide world-class medical care.”