Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Hospital, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the 4th edition of the RAK Biggest Weight Loser Challenge 2024 (RBWLC 24).
The 12-week community initiative will commence on December 16 and culminate on March 4, World Obesity Day, with an awards ceremony on March 6. The registrations for the challenge are open now though the competition website.
In the last edition of the challenge, 99 per cent of the participants had a BMI of above 30 and were categorised as obese. Major comorbidities recorded amongst the participants included high blood pressure at 18 per cent, diabetes at 15 per cent, and arthritis at 11 per cent.
The challenge retains its three categories: Physical, Virtual, and Corporate, and introduces a groundbreaking fourth category tailored for school children and staff. This new addition encourages school teams to join the challenge, fostering healthy competition among schools. Cash prizes await the most significant weight loss achievers in the Physical category, with Dh300, Dh200, and Dh100 per kilogram of weight loss for the top three male and female participants.
In the Virtual category, participants have the opportunity to win enticing rewards, including complimentary staycations, health and holiday packages, dining vouchers, gym memberships, and more. Special recognition and prizes are also reserved for individuals achieving the highest percentage of weight loss in both the Physical and Virtual categories. Corporate and school teams wining the maximum amount of weight collectively will be the winners in their categories.
“RAK Hospital’s annual Weight Loss Challenge stands as a beacon of health consciousness, evolving into the country’s premier initiative,” said Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital. “Our commitment to fostering awareness and education about obesity and its complications has grown stronger with each edition. This year’s pioneering inclusion of schools as teams is a deliberate move to inspire and create role models for children, laying a foundation for a healthier future.”
Prof. Adrian Kennedy, Chief Wellness Officer, Arabian Wellness & Lifestyle Management, wellness division of RAK Hospital, said, “The objectives of RBWLC 24 extend beyond the competition itself. The initiative aims to improve the quality of life by aligning with national health agendas, implementing comprehensive lifestyle medicine and chronic disease management programs, and providing a holistic health solution from illness to wellness.”