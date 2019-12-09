The giant project has hospitals, university, pharmacies, shops - and even a cinema

Ajman

The Dh1 billion Thumbay Medicity, including the 350-bed Thumbay University Hospital, has been inaugurated in Ajman.

Having a built-up area of 1.2 million square feet, the giant project will serve over 15,000 people daily when it is “full-fledged”.

Thumbay Medicity houses the Gulf Medical University, Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Dental Hospital, Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital, outlets of Thumbay Pharmacy and Thumbay Labs, in addition to Body & Soul Health Club and Spa, Thumbay Food Court, The Terrace Restaurant, Blends & Brews Coffee Shoppe, and the Thumbay Housing Project to accommodate 2,500 staff and students.

Inaugurating the Medicity was Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council.

The event was presided by Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group, in the presence of Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President, Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group, and other senior staff members of the group.

Dr Thumbay Moideen said: “Thumbay Medicity is the result of our continued efforts to bring the best to the region, making it a hub of world class healthcare, education and research using state-of-the-art technology, experienced medical practitioners and superior facilities.”

Global collaborations

He added: “Thumbay University Hospital aims to evolve as a centre of excellence for healthcare, at the same time bringing in medical tourists from various parts of the world, transforming the country into the most popular medical tourism destination. The hospital has established international collaborations with various top global healthcare brands in the UAE, France, Spain, Italy and Korea, with the view of taking this vision forward.”

Akbar Moideen Thumbay said the hospital is a referral hospital to which primary and secondary care hospitals and clinics refer their complex cases.

Thumbay University Hospital has established international collaborations with “global centres of excellence”, including Children’s Mercy Hospitals and Clinics – Kansas City, US; and HopitauxUniversitaries in Paris, among others.

Serving thousands

Dr Faisal Parvez, COO of Thumbay University Hospital, said: “We are working to attract patients from all over the world and the hospital will have 3,000 patient-per-day and grow further and it has a capacity of 350 in-patient beds, with 100 beds dedicated for long-term care and 50 beds dedicated for medical tourism.”

More features

The Thumbay Pharmacy located within Thumbay University Hospital is said to be the biggest robotic pharmacy in the UAE. The hospital also has a food court, movie theatre, coffee shops, health club, and over 1,000+ free parking spaces.

The hospitals, pharmacies and labs of Thumbay Medicity are part of the Gulf Medical University Academic Health System (GMUAHS), which links the healthcare, medical education and research functions on its own. Hence, they also serve as training sites for the students of Gulf Medical University. Being academic hospitals, they have been designed in such a way as to facilitate learning, at the same time delivering healthcare.