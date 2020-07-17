The Prime Hospital felicitation ceremony Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Prime Hospital in association with the Dubai Health Authority felicitated its frontline COVID-19 warriors who worked tirelessly from March to June 2020 serving 254 COVID positive patients.

The patients, many of who were admitted for over 45 days in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, were nursed back to health with round-the-clock vigil and care by a battery of nurses, doctors, technicians, paramedics and helpers (a team of 35 dedicated COVID 19 treatment staff) who put in over 12 hours of work each day for three months. “So much so, that the lines between day and night were blurred as the chief focus of the team was to save lives of the patients,” said Dr Jamil Ahmed, managing director of Prime Health Care Group.

The hospital, which was declared COVID-free by the DHA on June 29, also treated 540 patients who were asymptomatic or mild at an isolation facility set up in a hotel adjacent to the hospital. Besides this, the hospital carried out 10,000 COVID screenings of which nearly 6,000 PCR swab tests were conducted in the Naif neighbourhood.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Ahmed said: “This was an excellent example of public-private partnership as this uphill task was made possible with the support and cooperation from Dubai Health Authority that relentlessly cooperated with our team at the hospital. I would like to take this opportunity to thank DHA’s role under the leadership of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.”

DHA officials present at the ceremony included Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation sector and others.