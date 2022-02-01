Dubai: Keeping in mind the need for isolation and quarantine for COVID-19 patients in the UAE, Zulekha Hosptial has come forward with an offer of “affordable” COVID-19 facilities in both Dubai and Sharjah.
The hospital in Sharjah offers quarantine facilities including consultations, vitals monitoring, meals, safe and hygienic room stays equipped with Wi-Fi connections so the individuals stay connected while in isolation. This has been arranged as across the globe the need for studying post COVID-19 effects on individuals’ physical or mental needs to be addressed.
What is the offer?
As part of the COVID-19 recovery package, the recovery clinics in Zulekha Hospital, both in Dubai and Sharjah, offer pulmonary-focused, multidisciplinary evaluation and care for patients who have recovered, but are battling mid and long-term persistent effects of the infection.
Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 may report to specialists with prolonged symptoms of breathlessness, chest pain, joint aches, memory loss and anxiety. Such patients must undergo an overall assessment to ensure complete diagnosis, treatment and recovery. A complete assessment is done by the pulmonologist to check for any lasting infections causing other ailments and subsequently referred to other specialists for further treatment if need be at the same facility depending on the diagnosis. The treatment may vary in individuals and can include counselling, physical therapy and/or occupational therapy.