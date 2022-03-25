Abu Dhabi: All passengers coming to the UAE through land ports would be allowed to enter the country without the need to conduct pre-entry PCR test whether vaccinated or not, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
However, the incoming passengers must conduct an EDE test upon arrival. If the result is positive, a PCR test must be done and will not be allowed entry until the result appears. All those inside the vehicle must also be tested.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority have updated the entry procedures through land borders for the citizens of neighbouring countries and those living in border areas, who are repeatedly entering and leaving the UAE.
The procedure will be effective starting from Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
The authorities also stressed the need to adhere to the Green Pass protocol upon entering various events, tourist and cultural sites, and other places that require the presentation of Green Pass as a precondition for entry.
The update comes in line with the UAE's strategy to protect public health and safety and ensure returning to normalcy.