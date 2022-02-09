Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced the gradual cancellation of COVID-19 related restrictions on attendance capacity at all activities and events in all economic and tourist facilities, shopping malls and transportation modes, to operate at full capacity by mid-February.
The latest updates were announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) during its weekly media briefing on Wednesday.
As part of a slew of measures to ease restrictions, the social distance has been reduced to one metre between worshippers at mosques.