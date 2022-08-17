Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Wednesday reported the detection of 721 new cases of COVID-19 with 1 death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of infections to 1,007,039 and brining the fatality tally to 2,340.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, a total of 631 patients have made full recovery, pushing the overall recoveries to 985,429.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 224,482 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery and urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health.