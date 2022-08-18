Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 703 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours after conducting 261,318 PCR tests across the country.
This brings the total number of infections to 1,007,742 on Thursday.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, one death has been reported during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll at 2,341. Total 673 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered, raising the overall recoveries up to 986,102.
The ministry offered condolences to the deceased’s family and wished the patients speedy recovery. It urged community members to cooperate with health authorities and abide by precautionary measures.