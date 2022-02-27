Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 452,997 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.
In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 622 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 879,368.
No COVID-19 fatalities were reported, leaving the country’s death toll at 2,301. A total of 1,665 COVID-19 patients has also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 823,470.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.