Abu Dhabi: The UAE confirmed the detection of 60 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths for the third consecutive day.
According to the latest coronavirus update on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced that a total of 320, 857 PCR tests were conducted across the country, as per of the ministry’s plan to broaden the scope of screenings.
With the new detected cases, the total infections have risen to 742,567, while death toll remained unchanged at 2,149. Eighty-six people have made full recovery, pushing total recoveries to 737,656.
The ministry urged community members to stick to precautionary measures, continue to wear mask and avoid gatherings and crowded places. The ministry reiterated the need for the public to cooperate with various health authorities to ensure everyone’s safety.