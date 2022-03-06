Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 407 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 882,884, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
No new COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,301. A total of 1,399 COVID-19 patients has also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 843,105.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 399,776 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.