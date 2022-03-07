Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 386 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 883,270, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.
One new COVID-19 fatality has been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 2,302. A total of 1,203 COVID-19 patients has also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 844,308.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 301,287 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.