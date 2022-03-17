Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday has announced the detection of 386 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 886,684 and keeping fatality tally at 2,302
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, 1,016 patients have made full recovery, pushing overall recoveries to 855,342.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 376,447 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery and urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health.