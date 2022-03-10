Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday announced the detection of 369 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 884,354.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, no new fatalities have been reported, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,302. The overall recoveries have increased to 848,030 after 1,225 patients made full recovery.
The newly detected infections were revealed after conducting 372,764 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.