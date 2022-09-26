Abu Dhabi: The UAE announced the detection of 342 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 1,025,910 on Monday.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, one fatality has been reported, taking the death tally at 2,344, while 323 patients have made full recovery, pushing the overall recoveries to 1,005,266.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 218,610 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry offered its condolences to the deceased’s family and wished patients speedy recovery. It urged the public to continue to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health.