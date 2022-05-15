Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday reported the detection of 323 new cases of COVID-19 with no deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 902,484 and keeping the fatality tally at 2,302.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, a total of 303 patients have made full recovery, pushing overall recoveries to 886,128.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 202,745 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery and urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health.