Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday confirmed the detection of 313 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths and 409 fresh recoveries that were reported over the past 24 hours.
According to the latest figures by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the new coronavirus infections were detected after 277,935 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its strategy to expand the scope of screenings.
With today’s new cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 733,003, while death toll has now touched 2,077, and overall recoveries climbed to 724,855.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
The ministry urged community members to cooperate with health authorities, abide by precautionary measures and social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.