Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported the detection of 3,014 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 816,945, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday.
Four more COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll at 2,204. A total of 1,067 COVID-19 patients has also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 764,731.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 504,831 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients a swift recovery, urging community members to cooperate with health authorities and continue abiding by precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, wearing mask and sanitisation to ensure public health and everyone’s safety.