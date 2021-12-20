Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported the detection of 301 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 744,438, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.
One new COVID-19 fatality has been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 2,152. A total of 149 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 738,785.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 3272,115 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased, wishing patients speedy recovery. It also urged the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.