Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported the detection of 2,921 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 819,866, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.
Three more COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll at 2,207. A total of 1,251 COVID-19 patients has also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 765,982.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 401,356 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.